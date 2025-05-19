Damian Lillard hints at an 'epic' music return with a cryptic message

Damian Lillard is a man of multiple talents. He is an All-Star basketball player and a full-fledged rapper with multiple studio albums under his on-stage moniker D.O.L.L.A., which stands for Different On Levels the Lord Allows.

Ad

On Sunday, Lillard dropped a cryptic message hinting at the return of his musician persona. He uploaded a selfie on his Instagram story and accompanied the message in the story's caption.

"Big Dolla h*e. The return will be epic," Lillard wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damian Lillard drops cryptic message about new music drop. (Credits: @damianlillard/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the selfie, the Bucks guard is wearing a white vest with a black hat. Dame Time was busy with basketball for the last few years, focused on getting his team to the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Lillard's last musical piece was his fourth studio album, "Different on Levels the Lord Allowed," released on Aug. 20, 2021, with Front Page Music as the label behind it.

The 11th track from that album, titled "Kobe", featured the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and was a tribute to the late and great Kobe Bryant.

The track found some popularity and was included in the track list for the NBA 2K 21 basketball simulation video game.

Ad

What's next for Bucks amid Damian Lillard's injury concerns?

Damian Lillard had a tough time in the NBA this season. He suffered major injuries, which tore him down and prevented him from helping his team in times of need. In March, Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, which made him miss the crucial last stretch in the regular season.

Ad

The Bucks, however, managed to secure a playoff spot with their All-Star guard and were matched against their nemesis, the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated them in the first round last season. Lillard was on blood-thinning medicine to deal with the DVT during the final stretch and returned on time before the playoffs began.

However, in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Pacers, Lillard injured himself again. This time, he suffered a non-contact injury and tore his left Achilles tendon. The Bucks couldn't survive without Dame Time in the playoffs and lost the series with a 4-1 record.

The Achilles injury will most likely cost Lillard the next season. He won't be able to participate in any action for at least the entire regular season. So, the Bucks will have to proceed knowing their star guard's unavailability. They need to make some big moves and strengthen their roster before the next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More