Bucks star Damian Lillard dropped another post teasing a potential update on his return. Lillard has been out since Mar. 18 with a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. While Milwaukee hasn't provided any update on his return-to-play timeline, the All-Star guard's latest social media activity has raised optimism among Bucks fans about him coming back in time for the playoffs.

Ad

On Sunday, Lillard posted a story with his co-star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, from one of their home games. The caption-less post had Bucks fans speculating about his return. On Tuesday, Lillard may have given many another reason to be optimistic about him returning this year.

He posted another story, this time after a workout session, with Kendrick Lamar's "Peekaboo" song playing in the background.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damian Lillard's latest Instagram story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Bucks star again maintained some mystery with no caption on the post. However, Lillard working out is an encouraging sign.

Ad

Trending

Without Lillard, the Bucks are unlikely to make a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference, dominated by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. The Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee's likely first-round opponents for the second consecutive season, have also made significant progress.

The Bucks have been streaky since Damian Lillard's calf injury absence. They are 6-4 in that span. They are on a four-game winning streak, but their schedule strength is weak, with all opponents under .500, including the lottery-bound Suns, 76ers and Pelicans.

Ad

Milwaukee has improved to 12-8 without Lillard and 44-34 for the season, rising to fifth in the standings. With four games left and a 1.5-game advantage over sixth-placed Detroit, the Bucks will hope they can endure the rest of the regular season without Lillard if he remains sidelined.

Also read: Medical experts advise caution to Damian Lillard from making quick return

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More