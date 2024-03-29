Damian Lillard Injury: Doc Rivers reveals real reason why Bucks guard left game midway through 3rd quarter 

Damian Lillard's injury concerns were put to bed by Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after Thursday's 107-100 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard went to the locker room limping at halftime. It seemed as if he had taken a blow to his left ankle. However, Lillard revealed after the game that he had been kneed in his calf.

When Lillard exited the contest with 7:03 left in the third quarter, it was presumed that he was out with a leg injury. However, coach Rivers said his start point guard was getting stitches in his lip, which saw him miss the rest of the quarter and return for the final 12 minutes.

The Bucks' All-Star has been durable in his debut stint with the franchise, playing 68 of the team's 73 games. He had four injury-related absences and one citing personal reasons.

The 33-year-old has averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor, including 35.7% from 3 and 92.6% from the free throw line. Milwaukee is winless without Lillard this season, which raised concerns about his injuries against the Pelicans.

Bucks lose 3rd time in 5 games as Damian Lillard's up-and-down run continues

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks have suffered three losses in their last five games, with two coming at home. Lillard hasn't had the best stretches of the season lately, especially in this five-game duration. He's put up 24.0 points but shot only 43.0%.

Lillard shot under 35.0% in his previous two outings before Thursday, including a 9-of-29 outing in a 128-124 double-OT loss to the LeBron James-less LA Lakers. The Bucks lost that game despite leading by 16 in the fourth quarter and dominating 90% of the contest.

With the playoffs nearing, the Bucks won’t be able to afford an inconsistent stretch from Damian Lillard. He's been crucial to their turnaround under coach Doc Rivers as he's got the ball in his hands more in the clutch. Lillard has thrived in that situation as he's used to the system because of his time with Portland where he initiated the offense.

However, it's unlikely to materialize into playoff success if Lillard can't perform more efficiently nightly. The Bucks don’t have an alternative option to what Lillard brings to the table.

Khris Middleton's production hasn’t been consistent since the 2021 championship run, while teams would prefer guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo in clutch because of his limitations as a scorer.