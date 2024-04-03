Damian Lillard Injury Update: Latest on Bucks point guard's status vs Grizzlies (April 3)

Damian Lillard's status for Wednesday's contest is uncertain. He missed the Milwaukee Bucks' last two games, citing personal reasons and a groin issue. The Bucks will be eager to get him back soon after falling 117-113 to the then 14-win Washington Wizards on Tuesday. They are 1-5 without the All-Star point guard this season.

The depleted Memphis Grizzlies have the Bucks' number, and with Milwaukee's struggles against opponents .500 or below, they would hope to be at full strength. Lillard has had a slightly underwhelming debut stint with Milwaukee by his standards, but he has been influential on offense, especially in late-game situations.

Damian Lillard Injury Update: Will Bucks PG play against Grizzlies?

Damian Lillard could play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Doc Rivers said after Tuesday's loss that the multi-time All-Star can return. However, Lillard's status remains iffy, and he could be a game-time decision. Rivers said that the groin issue isn't a 'concern,' but the Bucks will be careful.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Lillard is dealing with a groin strain. He injured himself during Thursday's 107-100 loss for the Milwaukee Bucks against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard took multiple blows in that contest. He sustained a knock to his left leg towards the end of the first half and a cut on his lip in the third quarter.

He exited the game at the seven-minute mark because of the latter in the third but returned to play the final 12 minutes.

Damian Lillard Stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard has averaged 22.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 35 outings against the Memphis Grizzlies, winning 15 games.

In the last matchup between the Bucks and Grizzlies, Lillard tallied 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists but shot only 7-of-21, including 3-of-13 on 3s. Milwaukee lost 113-110 despite the Grizzlies missing most of their starters and rotation players.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

WMLW The M and Bally Sports Southeast will broadcast the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in local regions. Fans can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum, the Bucks' homecourt.

The Bucks are the favorites to win despite their streaky form, as Memphis remains shorthanded. However, the Grizzlies have been competitive, so it could be a close game.