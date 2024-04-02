Damian Lillard Injury Update: Latest on NBA All-Star's status vs Wizards (April 2)

Damian Lillard's status will be one of the key talking points ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks' home game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Lillard missed the last game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, too. The Bucks won 122-113, but the Hawks were shorthanded, and it was a routine win.

The situation doesn't change much against the Wizards, but having Lillard elevated the Bucks' chances of avoiding an upset. Barring the last game, Milwaukee has struggled without the All-Star guard, going 1-5 in six games without him this season.

Damian Lillard injury update: Will Bucks All-Star return vs. Wizards?

Lillard will not return against the Wizards, as he's listed as out on the Bucks' injury report with a groin issue. However, Lillard didn't miss the last game with an injury. He was out, citing personal reasons. It's the first time he's on the injury report because of his current ailment.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Lillard's groin strain injury seems to be a non-contact issue he might have sustained after a lack of rest. He made 21 consecutive appearances before missing Saturday's contest against the Hawks. He has missed two games citing personal reasons and four with ankle injuries.

Damian Lillard sustained multiple injuries against Pelicans

Damian Lillard took a few knocks in his previous outing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday in a 107-100 loss for the Milwaukee Bucks. He had 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists on 50.0% shooting but missed key minutes with multiple injury blows.

Shortly before halftime, he limped off the floor after taking a knock to his calf. Lillard returned to start the second half but exited after a few minutes after sustaining a a cut on his lip. Lillard returned to start the fourth quarter.

Interestingly, none of these injuries is what he's missing Tuesday's game for. The Bucks may have likely held him out as a precaution with the playoffs nearing and an easy matchup against the Wizards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable) is likely to be available, allowing the Bucks to take that call for Lillard, who has been durable.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards?

Bally Sports Wisconsin and MNMT2 will broadcast the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards game in local regions. Fans outside the local areas can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, the Wizards' homecourt.