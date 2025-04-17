Damian Lillard Injury Update: NBA insider reveals Bucks star set to make miraculous return in playoffs series against Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has reportedly been cleared of his deep vein thrombosis and is no longer on blood thinners, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ad

As a result, Lillard has been cleared to begin ramping up for his return. Charania reports that - although the nine-time All-Star is set to miss Game 1 of the playoffs on Saturday in Indiana - he will start contact workouts in anticipation of what is being described as a "historic" development.

Typically, as we've seen in the past, players who are diagnosed with blood clots are forced to the sidelines for months while taking blood thinners, given that any contact poses a serious risk to players on blood thinning medications.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Damian Lillard's case, however, he's now expected to return to action during the playoffs just weeks after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shams Charania stated that doctors told Bucks officials they had never seen a blood clot resolve so quickly. Thanks to the early detection and quick intervention of medical professionals, however, he will now have a chance to help Milwaukee pursue an NBA title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans wonder why players like Victor Wembanyama are sidelined due to blood clots. Each case is different. Wemby's clot was detected later, and since it was in his shoulder, there was a higher risk of it breaking free, leading to serious complications.

Looking ahead at Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks' upcoming playoff series against the Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard - who received clearance for contact workouts - could return during the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

Game 1 kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Game 2 on Tuesday. Lillard has 48 extra hours to prepare but there are no signs the team is targeting his return for Game 2.

This season, thanks to Damian Lillard's 18.2 ppg and 9.2 apg - the Bucks went 3-1 against the Pacers. However, there are concerns about Milwaukee's playoff chances should Lillard not play, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent performance.

However, with Bobby Portis back and Lillard nearing a return, the prospects for Doc Rivers's squad improve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More