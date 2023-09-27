Damian Lillard left in splits as fan makes hilarious Family Matters reference about his bond with CJ McCollum

Damian Lillard has sent fans into a frenzy. This time, it wasn't because of his trade saga that has gone on all offseason. Instead, it was for a social media post regarding him and one of his longtime teammates.

Right now, Damian Lillard is hoping to find himself on a new team before the start of training camp. The Portland Trail Blazers have tried to work out a deal for their star guard, but nothing of value to them happened.

While all this is happening, Lillard stumbled upon a tweet referencing him. It was a photo of famous sitcom actors Jaleel White and Alfonso Ribeiro. The All-Star guard got a kick out of them being referred to as him and CJ McCollum.

A lot of fans enjoyed this post. Some even said the two guards should reunite on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Other NBA fans couldn't help but chime in on his trade demands. Countless teams were brought up as Lillard still remains with the Blazers.

The Miami Heat remain Lillard's top preferred destination, but the Toronto Raptors are a team that have come up a lot recently in rumors.

How long were Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum teammates?

At one point in time, the Portland Trail Blazers had one of the top backcourt duos in the league. For almost a decade, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were the franchise's two main pillars.

Lillard was the first piece of the duo to join the team, getting drafted sixth overall in 2012. A year later, the front office drafted McCollum to be his running mate with the tenth overall pick.

It might not have yielded the results they wanted, but Lillard and McCollum was a huge success as a duo. When it comes to offensive production, few duos in the NBA could keep up with them. They had seven-straight seasons where they each averaged over 20 points per game.

The most success the two had together came during the 2018-19 season. They won 53 games that year, and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunatley for them, they ended up getting swept by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

In 2022, the Blazers decided it was time to make some big changes. That year, the franchise split up its longtime guard duo. McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal centered around Josh Hart.