Damian Lillard lets out his frustration after NBA Ref acknowledges mistake robbing Bucks victory

It's been a tough start to the season for Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks. Doc Rivers' team has won just four of their first 13 contests, and their All-Star point guard has missed several games due to injury.

That was the case again when they played against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, as Lillard was out due to being under the concussion protocol. Needless to say, it was a major loss for a Bucks team desperately looking to find some momentum.

Even without Lillard, the Bucks still had a chance to take down the Hornets, who were struggling with some injuries of their own. However, disaster struck in the very last sequence, as Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a foul on LaMelo Ball, who then sank two free throws to secure the game.

Following the loss, the referees acknowledged that, upon further review, there was no illegal contact, and the foul shouldn't have been called. It was too little, too late as Lillard called them out on social media.

"Bullsh*t call for game," Lillard tweeted.

Notably, it didn't stop there. He also took to Instagram Stories to voice his frustration over the referees' admission, wondering what good it made now that the game was lost.

“During live play, we called illegal leg-to-leg contact. During postgame review when we looked at the play, there was no illegal contact on the play," referee Curtis Blair said.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo take a different approach with the officials

Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, didn't want to make his pockets any lighter and decided not to share his actual thoughts on the referees or how things went down.

“Rule No. 1: Don’t give away your money. And Rule No. 2: Don’t forget Rule No. 1. So, I’m not gonna comment on that," said Giannis.

It's been a frustrating start to the season for the Bucks and their star duo. Even so, Giannis is confident in their ability to bounce back once they get healthier.

“Our previous game was good. I think both games we played really well," Giannis said. "Two of our best players are missing. The last 5 to 6 games, we’re playing good basketball, and the guys are competing. I just love to see it.”

Bucks fans will hope that this fuels Lillard's fire upon his return, as they'll need him at his best to turn the ship around before they sink further in the standings.

