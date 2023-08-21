Damian Lillard Live Trade Rumors Update

After 11 years and publicly declaring his loyalty towards the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard eventually gave in to the trend. He ultimately asked the team that drafted him in 2012 to trade him.

More than just trying to force his way out of Rip City, “Dame” is also demanding that he be moved nowhere else but to Miami. Blazers GM Joe Cronin responded that the team was willing to play the long game instead of just trading their franchise player to accommodate him.

Here’s a quick timeline and live updates of Damian Lillard trade rumors

July 2: The Portland Trail Blazers, based on reports, want the best offer available in return for Damian Lillard. The Miami Heat will be considered if they can give the Blazers the haul they expect for the seven-time All-Star.

July 4: Miami’s trade offer that is reportedly centered around former Sixth Man of the Year winner Tyler Herro was rumored to have not piqued Portland’s interest.

July 6: Aaron Godwin, Lillard’s longtime agent sends a message to NBA teams that put the Blazers in a deeper bind. Godwin warned interested teams that the point guard doesn’t want to play anywhere else but in South Beach.

July 15: Teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors reportedly signaled their interest in helping the Heat get Damian Lillard. The catch is for Tyler Herro to move to one of the aforementioned teams.

Miami’s offer will increase to an extra first-round pick in place of Herro. Players rumored to be included in the package were Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

July 30: The NBA sends a memo to the rest of the teams interested in trading for Damian Lillard. It emphasized that Lillard will honor his contract to the team that acquires him. “Dame” and Aaron Godwin were also threatened with disciplinary action for their previous act of warning teams not to get Lillard.

August 5: In an interview with Brendan Topin of WQAM, Bam Adebayo had this to say about the Lillard situation:

“Me and Dame do have a connection. We do have a type of brotherhood, but it's business. Both sides want it to make sense, and I'm not a part of that. The only thing I can do is spread my influence, and me and Dame continue to be close friends.”

August 7: Damian Lillard takes what could be a veiled shot at the Portland Trail Blazers. Citing J. Cole, the former Rookie of the Year winner went on social media to post this:

"Either you play the game or let the game play you and be that broke mf talking bout I stayed true"

August 19: Lillard unfollows the Blazers on IG and follows Heat icon Udonis Haslem. Whether a trade is imminent or not is something fans will be watching out for.

August 20: Damian Lillard started following the Miami Heat. Arguably the biggest name in the offseason that wants to be traded could be signaling that things are going to end his way.

