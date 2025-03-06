Damian Lillard names $6.7B NFL team as DK Metcalf’s ideal landing spot after trade request

Damian Lillard isis in the middle of the 2024-25 NBA season, but he's still keeping an eye on other leagues, especially the NFL. The Milwaukee Bucks star is an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan and never misses a chance to recruit players to the franchise.

After DK Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, many fans, including Lillard, expressed their desire to see the star wide receiver join their favorite team. The veteran point guard posted an Instagram story tagging the Raiders, making it clear he wants the organization to pursue Metcalf.

The 2025 NFL offseason marks the first with Tom Brady involved in the Raiders' front-office decisions. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly played a key role in the team's search for a general manager and head coach. Pete Carroll is set to take over from Antonio Pierce, but more pieces are needed to put the team in a position to compete.

The Raiders, valued at $6.7 billion according to Forbes, still need a quarterback and additional talent at wide receiver. Metcalf could be a solid addition to the receiving corps, but other teams will likely express interest in the 27-year-old wideout.

Damian Lillard threatened to stop supporting Raiders before Davante Adams trade

Damian Lillard has been a Raiders fan since childhood, falling in love with the team at a young age. The Bucks star has closely followed the franchise's moves in recent years, even saying in October that he would stop supporting them if they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams for a second-round pick.

The Raiders ultimately shipped Adams to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional 2025 third-round pick, an even worse return than what Lillard had hoped to avoid. Adams was released by the Jets on Tuesday, ending his short tenure in New York after reuniting with Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas has options to bolster its ranks this offseason, and Metcalf could be a significant addition. As Damian Lillard focuses on competing for a championship with the Bucks, the Raiders are working to get back into playoff contention.

