Damian Lillard plays loyalty trope again with sensational claim about spending entire career with Blazers 'in a perfect world'

Over the past decade, Damian Lillard has been one of the most loyal stars in the NBA. Even as he gets caught up in trade drama, he still has love for Portland.

This offseason, Damian Lillard finally informed the Portland Trail Blazers that he'd like to move on from the franchise. After 11 years with the organization, he now has his sights set on joining the Miami Heat.

Many have been asking for Lillard to move on for years, but he remain committed to the franchise that drafted. For awhile, he claimed he was going to finish his career there.

During a recent appearance on "It Is What It Is," Lillard kept that narrative going. He stated he'd never leave the team "in a perfect world."

"In a perfect world, I could spend my entire career in Portland," Lillard said.

The Blazers and Miami Heat have had trade talks all offseason regarding a Lillard trade, but nothing has come out. Recent reports have stated that a mystery team has entered the fold and had talks about acquiring the star guard.

It's worth noting that Lillard's camp has made it clear he only intends to play for the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard is finally doing what is best for him

Some might not like that Damian Lillard changed his stance regarding loyalty to his team, but it's long overdue. He did everything he could to make things work, and now is doing what's best for him.

At 33-years-old, Lillard only has so many years left at his peak. Knowing this, it's clear he wants to spend them competing for an NBA championship. That is why his sights are set on joining the Miami Heat. Along with his good relationship with Bam Adebayo, they are a team capable of contending for a title.

This trade request was due based on the actions of the Portland Trail Blazers as well. Looking at the roster, it's clear they want to gear up for a youth movement. Moving Lillard gives them the opportunity to focus on young players like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

Given that he was a pillar of the franchise for a decade, the Trail Blazers want to do right by Lillard. That said, they also need to look out for themselves in any potential deal. This trade is their best chance to spark their rebuild, which is why they aren't budging from their high asking price.