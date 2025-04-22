Damian Lillard puts Pacers on notice after returning from blood clot related absence for Bucks' Game 2

After making an unprecedented recovery from a deep vein thrombosis, Damian Lillard is poised to return to action tonight when the Milwaukee Bucks face off with the Indiana Pacers.

Before Game 1, Lillard had been cleared to resume all basketball-related activities after being cleared of a blood clot and finishing up his round of blood thinning medication; however, after missing a whole month of action, the NBA star still had to ramp up his workouts to get into game shape.

Now, after putting Tyrese Haliburton on notice during Game 1 of the series, Damian Lillard has put the Pacers on notice ahead of Game 2. In a video released by the Bucks on Tuesday ahead of Game 2, Lillard spoke about his return:

"I'm going to give it everything I got... You gotta go out there and do what you've gotta do."

Lillard will, of course, look to inject some life into a Milwaukee Bucks team that came up short in Game 1. While Giannis Antetokounmpo impressed, the rest of the Bucks's starters and many of their key role players struggled to find their rhythm.

With the series set to shift to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4, Damian Lillard and the Bucks will look to steal a game on the road before heading back home.

Looking at how Damian Lillard has played against the Indiana Pacers this season ahead of Game 2 return

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks played the Indiana Pacers four times this season, posting a 3-1 record with Lillard participating in all games.

In their first meeting on Nov. 22, the Bucks won 129-117, with Lillard contributing 24 points and 13 assists alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double.

In the rematch on Dec. 31, Damian Lillard struggled - scoring just nine points - but the team still managed to secure a win. March saw a close game where Indiana won by one point, with Lillard shooting 4-14 but recording 11 assists, dropping the Bucks' series record to 2-1.

A few days later, Damian Lillard had a strong performance with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the final meeting, leading the Bucks to a 126-119 win and solidifying their 3-1 series record.

With the nine-time All-Star returning from a month-long hiatus tonight, it remains to be seen if he and the Bucks can equalize on the road.

