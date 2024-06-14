Damian Lillard reacts to viral video of young kid naming Mia Khalifa in front of his parents

Damian Lillard is now in offseason mode and has been active on social media, posting and sharing various stuff. Among these are viral videos to which he gives his reactions.

Recently he shared a video on his Instagram story of a kid naming former adult film star Mia Khalifa in front of his parents as they play a version of the "name game."

The video has the parents going back and forth:

"LeBron ... James. Chris ... Paul. Travis ... Scott. Justin ... Timberlake. Mia ..."

Then the kid said, to the utter shock of his parents:

"Khalifa"

Damian Lillard reacted hilariously to the video by putting several emojis on his post.

Parents says "Mia"

Kid says "Khalifa"

The guilty party

Damian Lillard played his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks this year after being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster deal in the offseason that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

He played in 73 games, averaging 24.3 points, seven assists, 4.4 rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes of play as he helped the Bucks to a 49-33 record, third in the Eastern Conference.

They, however, were booted out in the opening round of the playoffs in six games by the lower-seeded Indiana Pacers (47-35) as they played without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and with Lillard missing two games because of an Achilles injury.

In the four playoff games, Damian Lillard posted 31.3 points, five assists, 3.3 rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes.

Damian Lillard proud of first season with the Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard may not have gone deep in the competition in his first year with the Milwaukee Bucks but he said that he is still proud of what he was able to do with the team.

After 11 great seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, 'Dame' took his talents to Milwaukee to join forces with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and possibly win his first NBA title.

They were solid for most of the season until injuries late in their campaign and in the playoffs which saw them exit in the first round of the postseason.

In a report that came out on ABC News, Damian Lillard shared his thoughts on his first year with the Bucks, touching as well on personal issues.

The 33-year-old All-Star guard said:

"It was a roller-coaster of a year, but I think for me personally, it was a year of growth more than anything . It has been some hard times. I haven't denied that one time this year. Basketball and personally, it's been some hard times, but it's never been an issue with Milwaukee."

With a season down with the Bucks, Lillard is looking to come back better next season and deliver on what they have set out to do.