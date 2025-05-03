Damian Lillard receives major injury update on Achilles issue ahead of Bucks’ rumored offseason moves 

Damian Lillard tore his left Achilles on Sunday during Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. The franchise announced the injury in a post on X/Twitter on Friday.

While the Bucks lost the series in five games in his absence, the team announced on Friday that Lillard flew to Los Angeles and underwent successful surgery to repair the tendon.

The injury and the Bucks' second-straight first-round exit puts Damian Lillard in an uncertain position, as the team will need to make crucial offseason moves.

The star guard will likely not be able to fully recover for the next 8-12 months, and even if he does so, it is often difficult for players to return to the same level of performance. The injury will also likely sway any team from the prospect of acquiring Lillard in a trade.

Lillard is currently under a maximum contract extension and is set to earn about $54 million in the 2025-26 season as he recovers from his injury. The amount is guaranteed and will be paid out, with the Bucks unlikely to be granted a disabled player extension. He further has a $58.5 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Similarly, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also set to earn $54 million next season, and together, the duo's salaries account for 70% of Milwaukee's cap space. The Bucks must decide if they want to keep their star duo and keep their tight salary cap, or pursue other opportunities to remain competitive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets candid on "mentally tough" Damian Lillard

During a postgame interview after their Game 4 loss to the Pacers on Sunday, Antetokounmpo got candid about Lillard's injury in the game.

"You see him down, and the first thought is, 'Come on, get up,'" Antetokounmpo said, recalling the moment. "When you see him limping and unable to walk on his own, you kind of know it’s serious."

The former NBA MVP further addressed Lillard's mental toughness and shared confidence in his teammate's ability to overcome the unfortunate obstacle.

"It's hard being in his position, but he's one of the toughest, mentally toughest guys I've ever been around, and that's why he is who he is, and I think he's going to overcome every obstacle that's going to be in front of him," Antetokounmpo said.

"No matter what the obstacle is for him, he's going to overcome, and we're going to help him overcome," he added.

Damian Lillard suffered the devastating injury after he had made his return from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf earlier in the first-round playoff series. Lillard missed the Bucks' final 14 regular-season games due to the previous injury and concluded his 13th year averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.8% from the field.

