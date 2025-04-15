Damian Lillard Recovery Update: Bucks handed massive blow in star guard's playoffs return from blood clot

About a month ago, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard was sidelined due to a blood clot. As the team prepares for round one of the postseason, new updates on his return have been brought to light.

Ad

When Lillard was first ruled out, the team remained optimistic that he'd be available for the start of the playoffs. Things are not going to play out that way.

On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest on Damian Lillard and his recovery. While he is progressing well and ramping up, he is not expected to be available for the Bucks as they kick their playoff run. Milwaukee finds themselves facing off against the Indiana Pacers in round one, with the series getting underway this weekend.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Not having Damian Lillard is a tough blow for the Bucks, as he is one of the driving forces of their offense. During the regular season, he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. In light of his absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be called upon to lead the charge for the Bucks as the lone superstar in the lineup.

Aside from Giannis, another player Milwaukee will need to step up his Kyle Kuzma. He was their major addition at the trade deadline and has playoff and championship experience under his belt. If the Bucks want any shot at surviving in Lillard's absence, they'll need a strong showing from Kuzma.

Facing off against Haliburton and the Pacers was already a tough task for the Bucks. Now, they'll do it shorthanded without one of their top individual performers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More