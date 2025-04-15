Damian Lillard Recovery Update: Bucks handed massive blow in star guard's playoffs return from blood clot

About a month ago, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard was sidelined due to a blood clot. As the team prepares for round one of the postseason, new updates on his return have been brought to light.
When Lillard was first ruled out, the team remained optimistic that he'd be available for the start of the playoffs. Things are not going to play out that way.
On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest on Damian Lillard and his recovery. While he is progressing well and ramping up, he is not expected to be available for the Bucks as they kick their playoff run. Milwaukee finds themselves facing off against the Indiana Pacers in round one, with the series getting underway this weekend.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Not having Damian Lillard is a tough blow for the Bucks, as he is one of the driving forces of their offense. During the regular season, he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. In light of his absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be called upon to lead the charge for the Bucks as the lone superstar in the lineup.
Aside from Giannis, another player Milwaukee will need to step up his Kyle Kuzma. He was their major addition at the trade deadline and has playoff and championship experience under his belt. If the Bucks want any shot at surviving in Lillard's absence, they'll need a strong showing from Kuzma.
Facing off against Haliburton and the Pacers was already a tough task for the Bucks. Now, they'll do it shorthanded without one of their top individual performers.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.