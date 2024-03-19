Damian Lillard responds to estranged wife Kay’La’s cryptic IG story

Damian Lillard shared an indirect response to his ex-wife, Kay'La Lillard's, cryptic Instagram story. The Milwaukee Bucks star reshared a post to his story, featuring a message for healing from lost relationships.

"God isolates you so you can get yourself together. It may seem like you lost friendships & relationships but a better you is worth more. #Heal," the post read.

Dame's Instagram story

This comes after Lillard's ex-wife Kay'La shared a cryptic Instagram story on Sunday, which may have been her clearing the air after the rapper GloRilla's public pursuit to date Damian Lillard.

"Never let anyone recruit you into hating someone who never wronged you. Be an adult," the post said.

Kay'La Lillard's Instagram story

With this post, Kay'La Lillard indirectly pointed out that she will not hate GloRilla, who didn't really wrong Damian Lillard's ex-wife by pursuing a love interest in him.

GloRilla boldly declared her interest in the seven-time NBA All-Star following the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a photo of herself with Lillard, accompanied by a caption that left no room for ambiguity.

"Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo," she captioned.

Her pursuit of Lillard didn't stop there. In a subsequent tweet, she clarified that she'd take on any competition.

"Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf."

However, she took down the tweet soon after.

GloRilla's tweet regarding Lillard

Damian Lillard filed for divorce from Kay'La on Oct. 2, 2023, just a few months after being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. The documents cited "irreconcilable differences" in their relationship that led to "the irremediable breakdown of their marriage."

Damian Lillard reportedly talked about feeling lonely in Milwaukee

Lillard reportedly opened up about the difficulties of moving away from the Portland Trail Blazers after 11 seasons since 2012–13. He was surrounded by family in Portland and said that living away from them has been challenging.

“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy. My life is my family. After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom. My mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean?” Lillard told si.com.

“My best friends live in Portland. So I would come out, we would go to dinner. They might come to my house. After practice, I might go to my mom’s house and just chill. That’s how my life was. So, I mean, I’m fine because I’m grown. But it’s definitely lonely. I’m filled up by those people.”

The seven-time All-NBA player's routine in Milwaukee is to go straight home after attending team practices and play video games or do other activities.

“Bro, go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games. Man, I type in [boxing website] FightHype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there,” Lillard said.

“Seriously, I don’t have much of a life. But that’s what comes with making a big boy decision. You got to be down for that and figure it out.”

Damian Lillard might take some time to adjust to the new city.