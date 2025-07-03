Damian Lillard responds to report claiming Giannis Antetokounmpo knew about Myles Turner trade ahead of time

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday that Giannis Antetokounmpo was "not pleased” with the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to waive Damian Lillard. The Bucks shocked the basketball world by letting Lillard go to sign former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Antetokounmpo knew about the Turner acquisition but was unsure if the two-time MVP had any knowledge about the Bucks waiving Lillard.

The point guard responded to the comments from Shelburne with a GIF:

In the clip used by Lillard to respond, Jack Black did not say anything. The actor only repeatedly nodded his head while smirking. What the superstar point guard meant with that GIF is anybody’s guess.

Damian Lillard arrived in Milwaukee in the summer of 2023 after the Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Dame Time. In two seasons with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Together with Giannis Antetokounmpo, they formed the highest-scoring duo in the NBA during his stint with the Bucks.

However, the Antetokoummpo-Lillard duo shared the court in only 29:28 playoff minutes. In 2024, the Greek Freak could not play because of a calf strain. This season, Lillard played only in Games 2, 3 and 4 against the Indiana Pacers before tearing his ACL.

After another first-round exit, the Milwaukee Bucks broke up the superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard pairing. They retooled the roster by waiving the point guard to clear salary cap space for Myles Turner.

Fans react to Damian Lillard’s reaction about Giannis Antetokounmpo knowing Myles Turner’s signing

The basketball world is still reeling from the shocking news that the Milwaukee Bucks waived Damian Lillard. With all eyes waiting for Lillard to say something following the Bucks’ decision to cut ties with him, fans promptly reacted to his latest X post:

Most fans who reacted were convinced Giannis Antetokounmpo knew about the Milwaukee Bucks’ plan to waive Lillard and sign Myles Turner. Many are waiting for the two-time MVP to say something following the Bucks’ shocking decision to let Lillard go for nothing.

