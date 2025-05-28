Damian Lillard's 4 YO daughter takes basketball lessons from her 'God mom' WNBA legend Tina Thompson

It seems that Damian Lillard wants her four-year-old daughter Kali to follow in his footsteps as she is being exposed to basketball at an early age. Kali is already hitting the gym, and the best part of it is that she gets to be mentored by a WNBA legend in Tina Thompson, who also happens to be her godmother.

The Milwaukee Bucks star went on social media on Tuesday to flex Kali's training with Tina Thompson. Based on Dame's Instagram story, it appeared that Thompson was helping Kali work on her shooting. In the video, there was a mini hoop with a backboard inside what appeared to be Kali's indoor playground.

Damian Lillard's Instagram Story

Tina Thompson, the No. 1 pick in the 1997 WNBA draft, had a decorated basketball career. She was a nine-time All-Star and won four WNBA championships as part of the dynastic Houston Comets.

Thompson also won two Olympic gold medals for Team USA. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

After coaching in college from 2015 to 2022, she served as a scout for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022, a year before Lillard was traded to the Bucks.

Damian Lillard enjoying offseason with daughter amid Achilles rehab

Damian Lillard's 2024-25 season had a disastrous end. He was forced to sit out the remainder of the regular season due to blood clots. Then, he tore his Achilles shortly after returning for the playoffs. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles on May 2.

Lillard remains optimistic about his situation as he went on social media to show the brighter side of being injured.

Dame posted a collage of images on Instagram of himself and his daughter, Kali, spending time together. The pictures featured the father-daughter duo traveling to watch a Seattle Storm game with Kali's godmother, WNBA legend Tina Thompson.

"Also part of rehab… ❤️🤞🏾(and her GOD mom is a HOFer)," Lillard wrote on Instagram.

Damian Lillard will get to enjoy more time with his daughter for the foreseeable future as the Bucks star is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season.

