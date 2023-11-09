Damian Lillard's custody hearing gets pushed as Bucks star reportedly begged court to allow him to play vs. Wizards: Reports

A week ago, Damian Lillard asked the Clackamas County Circuit Court to move the sole custody hearing against his estranged wife Kay’La Lillard. The two, via their legal representatives, were supposed to spar over who gets to have custody of their children on Nov. 24. “Dame Time” asked the court to postpone the hearing as the Milwaukee Bucks have a game against the Washington Wizards on that said date. Lillard’s lawyers also petitioned the same as they have prior commitments but want to represent the basketball star.

The court has finally responded to Lillard’s request. Per Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe of the aforementioned court (via Radar Online):

“It is ordered that the motion to postpone the November 24, 2023 show cause hearing date is allowed, hearing date postponed to TBD (to be determined).”

The original date of the custody battle was in the morning of Nov. 24. Wisconsin is about two hours ahead of Oregon, making Lillard’s availability for the game against the Washington Wizards in doubt. In his petition to move the date, Lillard cited that he was “contractually obligated” to play.

It remains to be seen when the next date for the sole custody hearing of the couple’s children will be. Damian Lillard’s schedule with the Milwaukee Bucks is packed until the end of the regular season when he’ll get a few days off.

Damian Lillard is still adjusting to his new team and teammates

In Damian Lillard’s first game for the Milwaukee Bucks, he showed just what he could bring to the team. He had 39 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, including the Bucks’ final 11 points to drag his team to a 118-117 win.

The following game, he slumped to just six points as Milwaukee was blasted 127-110 by the Atlanta Hawks. Although it’s Terry Stotts who is reportedly strategizing the Bucks’ flow on offense, Lillard has struggled a bit. Stotts was the point guard’s longtime coach while he was with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Things are trending in the right direction for Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks, though. They have won back-to-back games for the first time this season when they defeated the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are starting to play with rhythm around and for each other. The two-time MVP had 36 points in the Bucks’ 129-125 win over the Nets. “Dame Time” had 21 points and dished five of his seven assists to the “Greek Freak.”

The Bucks are currently hosting the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Lillard and Antetokounmpo have six points each but have not shot well. They are just a combined 3-12 with 5:34 left in the second quarter. Milwaukee holds a 49-39 lead despite their shooting woes.

They’ll be expected to step up as the game progresses. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have their growing pains, but Bucks fans are confident they’ll figure things out sooner rather than later.