Damian Lillard's estranged wife Kay'La Lillard gets emotional as their son goes to 1st grade

In March 2018, Damian Lillard and his now estranged wife, Kay’La Lillard, welcomed the arrival of their first child, Damian Lillard Jr. “Dame Time” was in his sixth season with the Portland Trail Blazers when news broke that he was about to become a father. The NBA superstar missed a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies to be with his then-girlfriend for the special event.

A little over six years later, the couple, who are amid a divorce, are celebrating a milestone for Lillard Jr. The former healthcare worker shared a story on Instagram about her feelings regarding the young Lillard’s latest achievement:

“My baby isn’t a baby anymore. On to 1st grade!!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kay'La Lillard's heartwarming post on Instagram. [photo: Kay'La IG]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lillard Jr. is no longer a baby and his life has significantly changed since Kay’La Lillard gave birth in 2018. Three years after he came into this world, the family welcomed his siblings, twins Kali and Kalii. A few months after the new arrivals, his parents were married.

Trending

Damian Lillard was 27 years old and was starting his NBA superstardom when his eldest son was born. He was a few years into his stint as the Portland Trail Blazers’ franchise cornerstone after LaMarcus Aldridge left the team in free agency. Now, he is a savvy veteran who plays sidekick to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kay’La Lillard wants custody of all her three kids with Damian Lillard

The news of Damian Lillard’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks was followed by another report. After he was sent East by the Portland Trail Blazers, news came out that “Dame Time” had filed a divorce against Kay’La Lillard and it didn’t take long for the former Kay’La Hanson to share her story.

The mother of Lillard’s kids said the basketball superstar only plays the doting father for show. She alleged that the eight-time All-Star only spends a few hours with the kids on certain days. The “DIPPED” founder has requested the court to have custody of all three of their children for these reasons.

Expand Tweet

For his part, Lillard admitted that a big part of his struggles in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks were his off-court issues. These might still be prevalent next season as the divorce proceedings could take time.