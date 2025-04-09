Damian Lillard’s ex Kay’la Lillard celebrates culinary win in 4 words as kids go in for seconds

Kay'la Hanson, the ex-wife of NBA star Damian Lillard, showed off her culinary prowess on social media. In her Instagram story on Monday, she demonstrated a 5-hour crockpot chicken and dumplings recipe.

She started by showing the ingredients and then moving on to placing them in the crock pot. She then stirred the dish before showing off the finished product with the caption “Bon appétit.”

Her three children with Lillard, Damian Jr and twins Kalil and Kali, were the direct beneficiaries of the appetizing-looking dish, which they seemed to greatly enjoy.

This was seemingly an achievement Kay'la took great pride in. She posted an Instagram story that depicted her happy children with the caption:

“2nds were eaten = win.”

Kay’la Lillard/ Instagram

Though Hanson shared her apparent cooking skills with the public, she is not a chef; she got her nursing degree from Weber State. She and business partner Brittany Coleman opened Dipped Nails in 2019, after previously operating Dipped Mobile Nail Salon out of a 1971 Airstream.

Located in Lake Oswego, Oregon, 21 miles from Portland, Dipped Nails offers high-end services and custom art for both natural as well as acrylic enhancement nails.

Damian Lillard and ex-wife Kay’la Hanson take to social media to wish son Damian Jr a happy 7th birthday

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard and his ex-wife Kay’la used their respective sizable social media platforms to show their oldest son Damian Lillard Jr love as they wished him a happy 7th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram on Mar. 29, Damian posted a 20-image carousel of him and his namesake in various joyful moments together as well as with his siblings, other friends, and loved ones. He captioned the post:

“Happy 7th birthday to my oldest son! Couldn't be more proud to be your Father…”

Kay’la also shared a post that showed Damian Jr's birthday celebration. She added the caption, “Baby boy slow down”, a message that all parents can relate to, as it seems that children grow up far faster than the parents are ready for.

Kay'la Lillard shares video of her son's birthday celebration. Photo Credits: Kay'la Lillard's IG account

The Lillards were college sweethearts, meeting at Weber State, and were together for 10 years before tying the knot in September 2021. Their marriage only made it two years, as Dame filed for divorce in 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” that led to “the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

