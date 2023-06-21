Damian Lillard's No-Trade Clause: What does it mean for his future?

Damian Lillard is now entering his 12th season in the NBA after loyally playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, given that the Trail Blazers never found any playoff success in the "Dame Time" era, one could easily wonder if the organization plans on rebuilding the team.

Pondering those thoughts, the first step for a rebuild would be to part ways with their long-term superstar.

Throughout his career, Damian Lillard made it clear to everyone that he wants to win an NBA championship with the Trail Blazers. But based on how the past 11 seasons have been in Portland, it doesn't look like winning a title is happening anytime soon. If the Trail Blazers were to trade Lillard, they can only do so come July 9, 2023.

Unfortunately, Dame doesn't have a no-trade clause to exercise, leaving him unsafe from being traded away. Regardless though, it appears that the star point guard won't mind being sent to another team considering that he's nearly fed up with Portland's shortcomings.

Could Damian Lillard leave the Trail Blazers in the near future?

Damian Lillard is yet to secure his first NBA championship. This has placed him on a trajectory shared by other esteemed players who have never won a title, solidifying his status as one of the league's greats without that accolade.

Throughout his career, Lillard has consistently proven himself as one of the premier point guards in the league. However, he has encountered challenges in taking his exceptional skills to the next level of championship success.

Damian Lillard

As a result, fans are now raising questions about Lillard's future with the Trail Blazers as they enter the new season. While Portland has undoubtedly benefited from having Lillard as their star point guard over the years, the team has struggled to provide him with the necessary support and results he deserves.

This has led to confusion regarding Lillard's loyalty to the franchise, with people wondering if he will continue to stay committed or seek opportunities elsewhere.

Lillard has time and again clarified his stance, revealing where his heart truly lies. Despite the disappointments and setbacks he has experienced with the team, his ultimate goal remains winning a championship with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard firmly believes that the organization possesses the assets and potential to build a roster capable of competing for a title.

However, he also expressed a willingness to have discussions with the team if they are unable to fulfill that objective, indicating that he may consider a different path if necessary.

