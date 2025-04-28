Damian Lillard’s season shut down after alarming MRI result, per NBA Insider

After missing about a month due to a blood clot diagnosis, Damian Lillard was able to make a return for the Milwaukee Bucks for the postseason. His time back in the lineup would not be long, as the All-Star guard found himself sidelined once again.

Ad

On Sunday, the Bucks took the floor in Game 4 hoping to even their series with the Indiana Pacers. Lillard would end up starting this game but left after just six minutes on the floor due to injury. The initial reporting was that he might have suffered an Achilles injury.

Upon receiving an MRI, new developments regarding Damian Lillard surfaced Monday afternoon. NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed that the Bucks star has suffered a torn Achilles in his left foot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lillard suffered this ailment while going after a loose ball. It was a non-contact injury that happened as he was getting ready to sprint. Lillard immediately went to the floor and eventually had to be removed from the game.

As expected, Lillard will not be back in action again for the Bucks this season. They now find themselves without one of their stars while facing the brink of elimination. Milwaukee ended up losing Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, and now face a 3-1 deficit.

Ad

Damian Lillard in good spirits after suffering Achilles injury vs Pacers

This ending to the season is a tough blow for Damian Lillard after battling through multiple ailments. He missed time early in the regular season due to calf problems, and then was hit with the blood clot diagnosis in March. Now, the Bucks star begins a long road to recovery from this Achilles tear.

Ad

Despite everything he's gone through, Lillard appears to be holding strong mentally. Shortly after the initial reporting of his injury, NBA insider Chris Haynes provided more on the situation. He stated that Lillard is in good spirits and is ready to begin working to get back to 100% physically.

Expand Tweet

Ad

An Achilles injury is tough for any player but is a major setback for someone in Damian Lillard's situation. Getting ready to turn 35 with a lot of mileage in his career already, there is no telling what he'll look like when he's able to return.

This injury typically takes about 10 months to heal, meaning Lillard likely won't be in action again until the second half of the 2025-26 season. With him being signed through the next two seasons at $112 million, the Bucks will be heavily invested in helping him return to form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More