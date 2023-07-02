Damian Lillard's trade request has finally made Stephen A.Smith happy- "I’m very very proud of him"

Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland Trailblazers after 11 years in Portland, and the Trailblazers are reportedly expected to cooperate with him.

Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game last season. He is one of the best guards in NBA history and it seems he is now fully committed to winning a championship.

This news made one person, in particular, extremely happy - Stephen A. Smith. Smith has been arguing for Lillard to leave Portland and take his talents elsewhere for six years. Smith believes that Lillard must be on a team that is contending for the NBA championship. Here is what Stephen A. Smith had to say:

"I'm so proud. I'm very very proud. I've been arguing with this guy for about 6 years to get the hell up out of Portland. To demand to be traded out of Portland."

"I'm not trying to throw any shade on the organization whatsoever. I understand what they're capable of, but at this particular moment in time, they just don't have the talent to be considered a championship contender."

Smith further said this about Lillard:

"And, when you are Damian Lillard, one of the greatest guards we have ever seen in this game who is a sniper, extraordinaire the likes of which we haven't seen in quite some time outside of Steph Curry from that position. I don't think you can ignore what level of significance he can bring to the equation."

"As far as I'm concerned, he should've been done this. He's wasted years, the last few years in Portland as far as I'm concerned. I'm proud of him for finally asking out because that shows he's prioritizing being in a winning situation as opposed to being comfortable in Portland."

Smith seems to be at peace and excited about Damian Lillard's decision. If it was up to Smith, he would send Lillard to the Miami Heat and have him compete for a championship there. However, it remains to be seen how the trade will play out.

Stephen A. Smith was frustrated with Lillard in Portland Trailblazers - "He gotta get the hell out of Portland, and Portland, let him out of prison."

Stephen A. Smith upset with Lillard

Just two weeks before Damian Lillard asked for a trade out of the Portland Trailblazers, Stephen A. Smith expressed his frustration with Lillard and Portland.

Stephen A. Smith was expressively frustrated and angry. Smith wanted to see Lillard get out of Portland and was visibly upset with both Lillard and Portland. Here is a video of Smith talking about the situation:

Stephen A. Smith is an emotional basketball analyst. His concerns for Lillard were strong but genuine. There is no doubt that Stephen A. Smith will be extremely relieved to see Damian Lillard ask Portland for a trade.

The story continues to develop and there will be much speculation about which team lands Damian Lillard. Lillard, of course, has the ability to be the difference between contending for a championship and actually going out there and winning one.

