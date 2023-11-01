Damian Lillard seeking date change for custody battle with estranged wife Kay'La citing NBA game: Reports

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to face the Washington Wizards on Nov. 24. It will be the second of three meetings between the two Eastern Conference teams. The Bucks, who are expected to have a deep playoff run, will look to record as many wins as possible. A home game in the playoffs could be a big factor whether they move on or go home.

Unfortunately for Lillard, his thoughts might not be solely focused on the said game. He could be preoccupied with something very personal. “Dame” was recently asked to appear in court on Nov. 24 for the sole custody battle of his children with estranged wife Kay’La Lillard.

Per documents obtained by RadarOnline, Damian Lillard filed a motion to move the said hearing:

"Petitioner is unable to appear at the hearing on November 24, 2023, due to a work-related conflict that he is unable to reschedule. Petitioner is a professional basketball player with the NBA, and he is contractually required to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 24, 2023, for an NBA Regular Season game and the preparations related thereto.”

Damian Lillard isn’t the only one with a stacked schedule on that day. The former Portland Trail Blazers star’s legal team had their reason for wanting the date to be moved:

"They are not available on November 24, 2023, due to existing conflicts.”

The legal team is hoping the court will consider as:

“The petitioner should be entitled to have his attorneys available to represent his interests at the hearing in this matter."

There is a five-hour difference between Wisconsin and Oregon. Damian Lillard will be cutting it real close if he attends the hearing in the morning and the 9:00 PM ET game against the Washington Wizards. He most certainly will miss practice and team meetings as the court is reportedly unable to change the schedule.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo starred in the Milwaukee Bucks’ intriguing matchup against the Miami Heat

Most basketball fans encircled Oct. 30 on their calendars as soon as the Milwaukee Bucks ripped Damian Lillard away from the Miami Heat. “Dame Time” wanted the Portland Trail Blazers to send him to South Beach. Instead, Blazers GM Joe Cronin decided to pair the point guard with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the first meeting between the two teams within the first two weeks of the season, fans could hardly wait for the game. Lillard played a big role in Milwaukee’s win. He had 25 points on 7-14 shooting, although he was only 2-7 from behind the arc. The former Blazer added five rebounds, four assists and one steal to his tally.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Bucks’ best player that night. He had 33 points, hitting 12-21 shots. Antetokounmpo also recorded seven rebounds and two assists.

Next up for the Bucks will be their first road game of the season. They will travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors.