Damian Lillard seemingly teases Portland homecoming following release from Bucks

All-Star guard Damian Lillard hasn't decided which team he'll join next after the Milwaukee Bucks shockingly waived him earlier this week. According to reports, a conflict arose between Lillard and the Bucks regarding his rehab process. The former Portland Trail Blazers star reportedly wanted to return to Portland while rehabbing to be with his family.

However, Milwaukee didn't agree to what he had planned regarding his recovery from an Achilles tear. NBA insider Chris Haynes pointed it out as a potential factor in the organization's decision to end its ties with the former Weber State star.

"Aaron Goodwin, Damian Lillard's agent, about a month ago reached out to the Bucks and informed them that Dame would like to rehab back home in Portland and stay with his kids," Haynes said in an NBA TV hit. "I was told that some people within the Bucks did not approve of that, and there was kind of some back-and-forth right there."

Now that Lillard is a free agent, he has the freedom to choose any team that offers him a favorable deal. According to Haynes, the 2013 Rookie of the Year is willing to join a team that offers him the right terms and conditions as he continues his rehab.

On Friday, Lillard teased fans of a potential return to Portland. He posted a photo of himself during his recovery process, and a mannequin of his Blazers jersey was part of the photo. He posted it on his Instagram stories.

Damian Lillard teases a potential return to Portland.

Originally, Lillard wanted to be with his kids in Portland during his rehab. The photo could also mean that he's back in Oregon, but only to be with his family.

The Miami Heat have drawn interest in potentially acquiring him this offseason.

Which teams have shown interest in Damian Lillard?

Shortly after getting waived, Damian Lillard received a ton of attention from contending teams. Although he's injured and will likely return to action for the 2026-27 season, teams believe he can be a major acquisition.

As per The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Sam Amick, and Joe Vardon, teams like the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and LA Lakers are interested in Lillard.

“Not surprisingly, league sources say Lillard received calls from several contending teams quickly after the news of his Bucks’ ending broke. League sources say the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are known to be among the many teams that would have interest in doing a deal sooner rather than later,” the trio wrote.

Damian Lillard would be a prime signing for any team. He's a high-level scorer who can create shots and be a threat all over the floor when he has the ball in his hands. Last season, he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field.

