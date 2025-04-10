Damian Lillard sends 4-word message to former AAU teammate after new G League gig

Damian Lillard is continuing to recover from blood clots in his right calf, but he took some time to show support for Davion Berry, one of his former AAU teammates as he continues to blaze his path in the G-League. Lillard and Berry grew up playing together under Raymond Young on the Oakland Rebels in the California AAU circuit.

Davion Berry enjoyed a productive college career at Weber State, leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament after winning Big Sky Conference MVP. Berry wasn't able to secure a steady spot on a NBA roster other than a three-day run with the Toronto Raptors in 2017, but was unveiled as the future head coach at San Leandro High School.

Damian Lillard congratulated Berry via an Instagram story he posted on Thursday in which he showed support for his former teammate and showed belief in his ability to lead his new team.

Lillard only had a few words to celebrate his friend's new mantle

"Let's go coach Dev," said Lillard about Berry's new job.

Throughout his career, Damian Lillard has formed close friendships with former teammates that he maintains to this day, including his bond with Berry that goes all the way back to their childhood. While he was unable to find his was in the NBA, Lillard displayed his joy that Davion Berry was able to find a position that keeps him involved in the game.

Damian Lillard continues to fight to return to the court before the postseason

Damian Lillard has not played for the Milwaukee Bucks since March 25th due to blood clots in his right calf, but a return could be near as the Bucks turn to the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks reported on April 2nd that Lillard would be cleared to return to basketball activities within two weeks, but the All-Star guard will miss Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Lillard is the one of the pillars of the Bucks and is half of one of the NBA's most productive duos alongside MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. To have any possibility of derailing the predicted Eastern Conference finale of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bucks will need their two superstars at their very best.

Doc Rivers and the Bucks have made it clear that they are not rushing Damian Lillard back onto the court, but the rumors indicate that this year's playoff run will go a long way toward convincing Antetokounmpo that the team can hang with the best of the best in the league.

