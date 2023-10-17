Damian Lillard set to appear at Oregon courthouse for custody battle on same day as Milwaukee home game as court docs shatter 'family man' image

Damian Lillard’s basketball seems to be going quite well for him. After months of waiting for a trade that would land him in Miami, he was eventually shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks. Playing alongside two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ championship core wasn’t a bad consolation prize. He has been excited and thrilled, particularly after his debut in a preseason game.

While things are going smoothly for Lillard on the court, things off of it have been the complete opposite. Days after signing for the Bucks, he filed for a divorce against his wife Kay’la Lillard. Things have only started to get interesting since then. The mother of his kids wants full custody of their three children.

On Nov. 24, Damian Lillard’s day is bound to be hectic. He has been ordered to appear in court for the sole custody battle of their children on the morning of the said date. The basketball superstar is expected to “show cause why the Court should not grant” his wife’s demands, including:

“Awarding mother sole custody of the children; establishing a parenting plan for Father that is in the best interest of the children; Requiring Father to pay Mother her reasonable attorney fees and costs in this action pursuant to ORS 107.445; and awarding any other relief that the Court deems just and equitable."

In a document filed by Kay’la Lillard, she ripped Damian Lillard’s “family man” image. She claimed that he had never been the father he purports to be on social media.

“Father has never been the sole parent responsible for the care of all three of our children, for any hours-long period of time without the help of nannies, assistants, and/or family members.

“Father chose when and how much he saw the children while the children lived with me full-time in my home. When Father was in town and not traveling for basketball, publicity, endorsements, or his music endeavors, he would pop over to visit for anywhere between thirty minutes to an hour to play with the kids while I was there or while a nanny was present a few times a week.”

After the 9:00 AM hearing, Damian Lillard has a scheduled game with the Milwaukee Bucks against the Washington Wizards in the evening. Tip-off is at 9:00 PM at the Fiserv Forum. There’s a significant time difference between Wisconsin and Oregon, which could make “Dame” unavailable to play.” The former is two hours ahead of the latter and it’ll take him a five-hour flight to go from one location to the other.

Damian Lillard could be in Oregon a day before the scheduled hearing

To make the schedule a little less hectic, Damian Lillard, after a game against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 22, could fly to Oregon. That will give him sufficient time and rest to get ready for the hearing. The Milwaukee Bucks may just have to give him time off from the team to deal with his off-court concerns.

After the morning hearing, he would have to pack it up quickly and start the five-hour plane ride back to Wisconsin. He is likely not going to be able to practice but should be available for the game versus the Washington Wizards.