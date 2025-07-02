Damian Lillard shifts outlook to better things in life after shocking Milwaukee exit

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA community on Tuesday when they waived their All-Star guard Damian Lillard. The decision was reportedly mutual, and the Bucks used the money saved from waiving the nine-time All-Star to sign former Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.

Ad

After being waived, Lillard has chosen to focus on better things in his life. On Wednesday, he announced the 10th edition of his signature Adidas basketball sneakers.

He shared a picture of himself posing with a ball while wearing the new colorways of the "Dame X" on his X account. He retweeted the initial post and shared more information in the retweet's caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Getting to 10 signature models means a lot, but I wanted to use this 10th shoe to make a real statement and bring the price down under $100. I’ve had my secondary Dame Certified line priced under $100 for a few years now, but I wanted to go all in on it for my primary shoe…" Lillard wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another tweet on the same thread, Damian Lillard expressed his gratitude to Adidas for working with him to make his signature shoe accessible.

The Dame X will be available on Thursday and will have a relatively affordable price tag of $95.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to the Bucks waiving Damian Lillard

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a confused reaction to seeing his partner get waived during the offseason. The Greek Freak shared a meme of himself on his X account where he is seen holding a stuffed dinosaur toy in his hand and wearing the championship hat and goggles from his 2021 championship run.

Ad

The Bucks superstar agreed with the template on the meme and revealed it to be his mood following the waiver news.

"I don't know what's going on right now, man," the template read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were one of the best, if not the best, duos in the NBA last season. They were a scary combo for any team as Lillard commanded the perimeter and Antetokounmpo owned the paint.

Lillard had a rough run last season as he was sidelined for the better part of the season because of an illness and injury. He was first diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf on March 25. After returning from illness during the playoffs, he tore his Achilles in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More