Damian Lillard Shoes: Bucks All-Star returns to Portland wearing debut signature sneakers 'Florist City' 

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard will make his 'Florist City' sneaker debut against his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers, in his first return to Oregon since the blockbuster three-team trade on Sept. 27, 2023.

The Eastern Conference All-Star starter has had several signature sneakers with Adidas, including the 'Florist City' collection. The collection was released in 2014 and 2016, including the D Lillard 1, D Lillard 2, and D Rose 6 Boost sneakers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The D Lillard 1 'Rose City' edition was designed as a tribute to Portland's renowned rose gardens and Rose Festival, featuring thematic elements in its design.

Meanwhile, the D Lillard 2 'Florist City' stood out with its jacquard upper adorned with black etched roses, offering a striking contrast against the shoe's predominant red color, resembling the Trail Blazers.

The D Rose 6 Boost 'Florist City' edition paid homage to Illinois' state flower, the violet, featuring a deep purple color graphic and premium gold accents throughout the design.

This special edition shoe incorporated elements that celebrated the state's floral emblem, making it both a symbolic and stylish choice for loyal Oregon fans and collectors.

What are Damian Lillard's 'Florist City' editions priced at?

The iconic sneakers were modeled after Adidas' 'Kobe 1' and were initially priced at $125, on adidas.com and Footlocker.

The 'Florist City' collection was released each year in March and was available at the aforementioned retailers. The D Lillard 1 'Florist City' is available for $105, while the D Rose 6 Boost 'Florist City' was priced at $140.

Damian Lillard's 'Florist City' sells out immediately

Since their initial release on Feb. 6, Damian Lillard's Adidas D Lillard 1 shoes have gained significant popularity in Portland, Oregon, and nationwide.

However, none of the previously released color schemes matched the popularity of the latest D Lillard 1 'Florist City' edition.

It was reported that when they were initially launched on adidas.com and footlocker.com, all were sold out within an hour.

it was also reported by several Adidas employees in the Portland area and by Footlocker retail stores in Oregon that people stood out in lines for hours before the stores were even opened.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!