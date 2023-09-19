Damian Lillard shuns Warriors trade possibility, calls out Kevin Durant's decision: "I'd lose every year before I go"

Entering his 12th NBA season, Damian Lillard continues to be recognized as one of the best scorers playing in the league today. However, despite a career average of 25.2 points per game, he has no championships to his name.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Lillard requested a trade out of Portland after another disappointing season with the Trail Blazers, his preferred destination being the Miami Heat.

Be that as it may, trade conversations have not gone the way Lillard would have wanted them to as a deal has not been finalized, as per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Interestingly, Lillard had appeared in the "It Is What It Is" podcast before this where he said that he is not a fan of joining a team loaded with numerous NBA stars. He specifically pointed out Kevin Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors for his take.

"As far as Golden State, I respect what they've been doing the last eight or nine years; and I'm from there, but I can't go be a part of that," Lillard said, "They won four championships. What I look like if I did that? They'd say, 'I'm joining my home team.' To me, that don't even make sense. I'd never do nothing like that. I'd lose every year before I go."

"I've said this plenty of times before," Lillard added, "KD is obviously one of the greatest players of all time, but if I was in his shoes, I wouldn't have done that personally. That ain't something that I would've did, but I think you got to do what you got to do."

The Blazers guard feels he would not replicate Durant as it would look as if he joined his "home team."

The infamous move from Durant was highly criticized at the time and remains one of the most debated NBA topics to this day.

More on Damian Lillard's talks about his trade request

There was a time when Lillard did not want to leave the team that selected him sixth overall in the 2012 NBA draft.

That time has long passed as the seven-time All-Star now wants to take a new direction for his NBA career.

Regarding his trade request out of Portland, the Trail Blazers guard talked about this move in an interview on the "BACKONFIGG" YouTube show.

"It's a way that you have to go about; you can't be an idiot," Lillard said. "A day comes where I'm still playing by those same rules, but that ain't the code you wanna live by no more. So when that happens, me and you can't be how we were. Well, that day has come."

From Lillard's perspective, he has come to a point in life where he feels he should move on. He looks at his situation in Portland as something that needs a fresh start.

Be that as it may, it remains uncertain at this point if Lillard will ever head to the Miami Heat in future.