Damian Lillard slams IG account for Bronny James-Marcus Jordan freshman stat comparison

Damian Lillard isn't having it when it comes to comparing the stats of second-generation hoopers Bronny James and Marcus Jordan. Bronny James still has yet to decide whether he will in fact declare for the NBA draft, or return to USC for a second year in the NCAA. With his freshman year now behind him, one basketball page on Instagram compared his stats to Marcus Jordan's.

While Marcus Jordan averaged more points, rebounds, and assists per game, many weren't interested in entertaining the topic. Damian Lillard took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts, joining the side in shutting down the comparison.

With the pair playing very different styles of basketball, and in two very different eras of basketball, stats don't tell the entire story. Damian Lillard took to his Instagram story this week, slamming the account posting the comparison, making it clear that the topic as a whole shouldn't be a talking point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

"Y'all on some weak s**t at this point smh"

@DamianLillard - Instagram

With both players impressing fans and analysts in their own unique ways, it's Bronny James who is currently in a position to pursue an NBA career. The big question, of course, is whether or not he decides to declare for the draft this offseason, or whether he looks to take his game to the next level beforehand.