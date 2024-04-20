Damian Lillard slams Stephen A. Smith’s claims of not being happy with Bucks: “I know the truth”

Damian Lillard has a big burden to carry for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Reports have surfaced that the Bucks have “real doubt” Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available in the early part of the postseason. “The Greek Freak,” who strained his left calf against the Boston Celtics on Apr. 9, has been shelved for 1-2 weeks.

Without Antetokounmpo, Lillard will have to take on a role he played with the Portland Trail Blazers for nearly a decade. After championship-less seasons in Rip City, “Dame Time” wanted to go to a team that would have bonafide title hopes. He reportedly wanted to go to the Miami Heat but ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Right from the jump, many were convinced that Lillard would be unhappy, as he couldn’t get what he wanted. With Antetokounmpo out with an injury, it seems like he's stuck in the same situation he wanted to get out of in Portland. Stephen A. Smith, in his podcast, went on to say that Lillard is “miserable” (2:58 mark).

After one of the Milwaukee Bucks’ practices in preparation for the playoffs, the All-Star guard said about those comments:

“I saw somebody say, ‘Dame’s not happy in Milwaukee’ or something like that. And I know the truth. I love the situation I’m in. I also know that what I have going on outside of basketball that kinda drains me at times.”

Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his estranged wife a few days after the Portland Trail Blazers sent him to the Bucks.

The divorce has been anything but amicable, as Kay’La Lillard has accused the point guard of several controversial issues. She also wants full custody of the children after she accused him of playing the good father only for social media consumption.

Considering the situation, it wouldn’t be a surprise why Lillard said he felt drained at times. But he has made it clear that basketball-wise, he couldn’t be in a better place.

Damian Lillard can silence Stephen A. Smith and other doubters if he has a good series against the Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks won just once in five meetings against the Indiana Pacers this season.

Damian Lillard played five of those showdowns and averaged 20.3 points on 32.4% shooting, including a ghastly 26.5% from the deep. He was a big reason the Bucks struggled against the Pacers.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, “Dame Time” will have to play like the Blazers Lillard. He has had some signature playoff moments that he could add to if he plays well versus the Bucks’ tormentors this season. The narrative will change around how he feels in Milwaukee if he can lead the team to the second round of the playoffs sans Antetokounmpo.

Should “The Greek Freak” return, Damian Lillard still has to pick up his performance. He has to be significantly better in the playoffs against Indiana compared to what he showed in the regular season. Stephen A. Smith and the other doubters’ opinions could change if he delivers as expected.

