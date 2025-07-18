Damian Lillard snubbed Celtics and Timberwolves offers for one "important" reason leading to Portland reunion: Report 

Damian Lillard chose a reunion with the Portland Trail Blazers over joining the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. He reportedly signed a three-year $42 million deal to return to his former team after the Milwaukee Bucks ended his stint in the East by waiving and stretching his contract.

Lillard is recovering from an Achilles injury and could be out for most of the next season or the entire year based on his recovery. Several teams circled in on him, but Lillard prioritized a move back to Portland for "the most important" reason. Here's what ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday:

"Being back with his three kids was by far the biggest, most important factor in Damian Lillard deciding to return and re-sign with the Trail Blazers. He was going to spend the year rehabbing his Achilles tear in the Portland area anyways, so returning to the Blazers, even though he requested a trade, just two years ago, was something he deeply cared about."

Lillard had offers on the minimum and midlevel exception range. The Trail Blazers offered him the non-taxpayer exception range salary ($14 million annually) and a no-trade clause, which he can exercise to veto a trade he disapproves of. Lillard also has a player option in the final year.

