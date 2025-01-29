Tuesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers marked Damian Lillard’s second return to Moda Center as an opponent after his trade request signaled Portland’s beginning of a rebuild.

Lillard struggled out of the gate, managing only three points in the first quarter. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo set the pace early for Milwaukee in Lillard’s homecoming, scoring 16 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting, as the Bucks took a 36-31 lead.

Lillard found his rhythm in the second quarter, adding 11 points to bring his total to 14 by halftime. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo continued his stellar performance, increasing his points to 21.

Portland came alive in the second quarter, outscoring the Bucks 33-25 for a 64-61 halftime lead.

Lillard was restricted to just six points in the second half, finishing the game with 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting.

Below are Damian Lillard’s complete stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Damian Lillard 38:25 20 3 6 7 17 41.2 2 6 33.3 4 4 100 0 3 1 0 0 1 -9

Deni Avdija was the standout performer in the second half, scoring 21 points to finish with a total of 30 points. Anfernee Simons (25 points, seven assists) and DeAndre Ayton (21 points, 14 rebounds) also had impressive performances that helped stun the Bucks.

Young guards Shaedon Sharpe (17 points, five rebounds) and Scoot Henderson (10 points, six assists) made key contributions as Portland secured the win, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong performance.

Antetokounmpo finished with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, while Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. each added 11 points.

Chauncey Billups underscores Damian Lillard’s importance to Portland

As Damian Lillard made his second return to Moda Center, the place where he spent his first 11 seasons in the league, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups highlighted the importance of Lillard’s return and the excitement surrounding it.

“It's always fun to face Damian especially here at home,” Billups said (per AP). It's always going to be be a big deal, as long as he's playing.”

“I'm sure he feels the same way. ... What he means to the city, and will always mean to the city, will never change."

After requesting a trade, Lillard was sent to Milwaukee ahead of the 2023-24 season. Tuesday’s game was his second visit to Portland as a member of the Bucks.

