  • Damian Lillard stats tonight: How did the Bucks superstar fare against the Golden State Warriors (Mar. 18)

Damian Lillard stats tonight: How did the Bucks superstar fare against the Golden State Warriors (Mar. 18)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 19, 2025 03:26 GMT
It was a quiet start for Damian Lillard as the Milwaukee Bucks trailed the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Tuesday. The mercurial guard was yet to find his groove as he ended his half with just five points on 2-8 shooting from the field, and 1-3 from beyond the arc.

Lillard also recorded one rebound, one assist, and one turnover in his 17 minutes on the hardwood. Kyle Kuzma and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 11 and 10 points respectively. The Bucks superstar came into the contest averaging 25.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point line.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

