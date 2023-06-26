Damian Lillard stirs rumors to Heat as he plays Will Smith's 'Miami' on IG live

Damian Lillard has been in talks recently regarding a probable switch from being a leading point guard at Portland Trail Blazers to joining the Miami Heat. He played Will Smith's hit track 'Miami' on an Instagram Live stream.

While some speculated that it was a deliberate hint about his desired trade destination, Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, dismissed the notion, saying that it was merely a coincidence.

Goodwin emphasized that Lillard is not a disrespectful or instigating individual and would not engage in such actions out of character. He laughed off the connection between the song choice and the Heat trade rumors, attributing it to the DJ's selection.

Interestingly, former Heat player Hassan Whiteside had used the same song on his Snapchat story to announce his re-signing with Miami in 2016.

Averaging a personal best of 32.2 points per game, Damian Lillard displayed remarkable performance during the NBA's 2022-23 season, but that wasn't enough to take the Trail Blazers to consecutive playoffs.

Speculation regarding Lillard's future intensified when Portland decided to retain their No. 3 draft pick to select 19-year-old G-League guard Scoot Henderson instead of acquiring established talent, as Lillard reportedly desired.

Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin expressed his desire to see Lillard retire with the team as he emphasized his unwillingness to trade the star player. However, sources suggest that if Lillard were to request a trade, Portland would be open to exploring possibilities.

Miami, known as the "city that keeps the roof blazing" in Will Smith's song, has reportedly shown interest in acquiring Lillard.

Trail Blazers' bargaining chips: Assessing Damian Lillard and remaining assets

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers face a crucial decision as they assess their remaining assets for potential trades. The recent selection of Scoot Henderson has raised questions about their point guard situation alongside Damian Lillard.

General manager Joe Cronin remains committed to retaining both guards but acknowledges that the team's active involvement in trades and free agency. The necessity of having experienced veterans to build a contender implies that trades are crucial.

To address and fulfill their obligation of acquiring future first-round draft choices from the Chicago Bulls is critical. Hoping for Lillard's brighter future in Portland, Blazers fans await eagerly as they anticipate the team's moves.

