Damian Lillard in stitches after seeing viral video of Jameis Winston vigorously vibing to Ludacris' hit

Damian Lillard was in splits when he saw the video of New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Jameis Winston vibing to Ludacris at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the side played the Atlanta Falcons recently. Winston went viral after he was seen rapping the lyrics at Derek Carr. This had the Milwaukee Bucks star laughing as he took to X to share his thoughts on the amusing clip that continues to do the rounds on social media.

Lillard responded to the video of Winston's reactions with a string of emojis.

There's no doubt that Jameis Winston is one of the funniest players in the NFL, and the fact that he was vibing right after Carr threw an interception in the previous play could mean that he was trying to cheer up his teammate.

Nonetheless, it was mighty funny for the sporting world, and for Lillard, who along with the rest of the league, was enjoying the much-needed downtime as the NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals got underway.

Damian Lillard and Bucks take on NY Knicks in NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks finished as the table toppers in East Group B with four wins and will take on the NY Knicks in the quarterfinal of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday.

The two teams met earlier in the tournament, with the Bucks taking a 110-105 win on Nov. 3. But with the marquee tournament giving the latter another shot at getting past Milwaukee, there will be fireworks when both teams are at the Fiserv Forum. Lillard shared his two cents on the upcoming matchup:

“We gotta control the ball. Jalen Brunson is aggressive. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and he’s the head of the snake, so we gotta handle that.”

The Bucks will be aware of the offensive threat that Brunson poses. In the last clash against Milwaukee, the guard scored a solid 45 points.

In Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, they have two explosive players who can single-handedly change the outcome of the game.

Lillard will also be aware that the Knicks are a top-three team defensively and they would be ready to counter what the Bucks bring to the table. The hosts have been questionable on the defensive front as well and NY heads in with an advantage. Only time will tell if Damian Lillard can push the Bucks to the next level against the formidable Knicks.