Damian Lillard trade: Portland Trail Blazers' updated haul for 7x NBA All-Star explored

This offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers have gone through a complete makeover. After 11 years with the franchise, Damian Lillard requested to be traded. Following a pair of big moves, here is a final list of the haul of assets they landed for the All-Star guard.

First, the Portland Trail Blazers moved Lillard in a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. After acquiring Jrue Holiday, they re-routed the former All-Star to the Boston Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon and draft picks. In conclusion, Portland walked away with an array of young players and picks in return for the franchise cornerstone.

As far as superstar trades go, the Blazers did well for themselves. Not only did they get a haul of draft assets, but a young player with All-Star potential as well. Deandre Ayton is a former No. 1 that has had a solid start to his career. At 25-years-old, he has the potential to be a key piece for the franchise moving forward.

There is also a chance Portland expands on their return later in the year. Malcolm Brogdon will surely be a name to watch around the trade deadline. As they gear up for a complete rebuild, it's likely they'll gauge the market for the former Sixth Man of the Year.

The Portland Trail Blazers have set themselves up nicely for the future

As a small market team, the Portland Trail Blazers had little margin for error when it came to the Damian Lillard trade. Seeing how things have played out for them, the front office has set the team up nicely for the future.

For starters, Portland already has a handful of bright young players. Deandre Ayton is quickly approaching his prime, not to mention young prospects Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. With Lillard now out of the picture, the two guards have a chance to be the Blazers' backcourt of the future.

If a grade were to given to Portland for this trade haul, they have a strong argument for an A. Between the five draft picks and promising players like Ayton and Robert Williams, they have everything they need to rebuild the team.

With this massive return, the Blazers are a team to watch to have a quick rebuild. If a star becomes disgruntled and requests a trade, they have the chips to swing a big deal. Though that is something that will likely come later down the road.

Now that the Lillard trade is behind them, the Trail Blazers can now embrace a youth movement and look to the future.