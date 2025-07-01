Damian Lillard waived by Bucks in massive shocking move as $113M contract gets stretched over 5 years

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania announced that the Milwaukee Bucks had waived Damian Lillard, stretching the remaining $113M left on his contract out over the next five years in order to clear up cap space.

Lillard, who tore his Achilles during the postseason, is likely to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season, and with Milwaukee eager to remain competitive under Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team had to get creative.

After waiving Lillard, the team signed Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $107 million, filling the gap left by Brook Lopez's departure.

Now, when Lillard returns to action following his Achilles tear, the guard will be a free agent.

