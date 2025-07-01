  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Damian Lillard
  • Damian Lillard waived by Bucks in massive shocking move as $113M contract gets stretched over 5 years

Damian Lillard waived by Bucks in massive shocking move as $113M contract gets stretched over 5 years

By Evan Bell
Modified Jul 01, 2025 15:50 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks waive Damian Lillard in shocking move to clear up cap space (Image credit: Imagn)

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania announced that the Milwaukee Bucks had waived Damian Lillard, stretching the remaining $113M left on his contract out over the next five years in order to clear up cap space.

Lillard, who tore his Achilles during the postseason, is likely to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season, and with Milwaukee eager to remain competitive under Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team had to get creative.

After waiving Lillard, the team signed Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $107 million, filling the gap left by Brook Lopez's departure.

Now, when Lillard returns to action following his Achilles tear, the guard will be a free agent.

Edited by Evan Bell
