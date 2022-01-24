"I mean it's Stephen Curry" - Damion Lee reiterates the extent of Steph Curry's prowess as the Warriors star comes under scrutiny for his poor form

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has the backing of team-mate Damion Lee. The latter voiced his opinion and continues to back Curry despite his recent slump in shooting.

During the post-match press conference after beating the Utah Jazz 94-92, Lee was asked about Chef Curry's downturn in form from beyond the arc to which he replied:

"He's still a threat out there on the court. I mean it's Stephen Curry."

In the game against the Jazz, Curry had only 13 points on the board from 20 field goal attempts, which included 13 attempts from the perimeter. Curry struggled to find his range throughout the game and shot 25% from the floor and those are shocking numbers by his lofty standards.

Steph Curry and his recent shooting slump

The Splash Brothers reunited for the Golden State Warriors

Coming into the season, the onus was on Steph Curry to handle the workload and lead the Warriors to a competent seeding. That was until fellow superstar teammate Klay Thompson returned from his injury lay-off. Chef Curry not only did that, but also led the Warriors to the summit of the Western Conference. He was also a frontrunner for the MVP award.

However, over the last 13 games or so for the Golden State Warriors, the "Baby-Faced Assassin" has struggled immensely as he is shooting a paltry 30.6% from beyond the arc and a little over 36% from the field. He is averaging over 35 minutes a night in that span and averaging just a shade under 22 points. This has created cause for concern in the Warriors camp.

This could very well be fatigue setting in for the superstar guard. He has had to carry a lot of workload for the Warriors over the last 18 months, especially in the absence of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Over the last two years, Steph Curry has attempted 12.8 and 12.7 shots from range, which are by far the highest of his career. Last season, he attempted 21.7 shots a game, a career-high.

Steph Curry's downturn in form over the last month has severely affected his MVP credentials this season. Curry is no longer considered a favorite for the MVP as the likes of Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have all overtaken him in that department.

However, with Klay Thompson now back, Steph Curry's workload will now naturally decrease. Having another sharpshooter on the court with can result in plays being designed to get his partner Klay Thompson back up to speed.

At the end of the day, the Warriors need Steph Curry fit and in form for the postseason with their championship aspirations.

