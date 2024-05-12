"Damn our boy deep in the bbl glizzy": NBA fans perplexed as Jayson Tatum jamming to Drake's diss track 'Family Matters' goes viral 

The game against the Cleveland Cavaliers was important for Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. He has been criticized by the media for his inconsistent offensive production in the NBA Playoffs as of late. Interestingly, during pregame shooting, he was spotted bopping his head to rapper Drake's "Family Matters" diss track aimed at rapper Kendrick Lamar. Moreover, the post garnered baffling reactions from NBA fans.

The diss track is part of one of the most talked about rap feuds as it features two of the best artists in that genre. With the two artists showcasing their talent in responding through a back-and-forth scenario, Drake's diss track did more than enough to get Jayson Tatum going for arguably his best postseason outing so far.

Following the Celtics on CLNS' social media post, several NBA fans shared their reactions.

"Dam our boy deep in the bbl glizzy," one fan said.

Meanwhile, X user Code Shamrock (@CodeShamrock) argued that Jayson Tatum wasn't feeling it when the team was playing a Kendrick Lamar diss song during one of their practice runs.

"You know bro was tight when they were bumping Kendrick during practice the other day," the fan said.

"This why he soft. Look who he listens to," the fan posted.

Moreover, another fan predicted that Tatum would drop a 50-point performance. He didn't but he still put out a dominant stat line of 33 points (11-of-25 shooting), 13 rebounds and six assists.

"50 piece in comin," the fan said.

"This what media won't show you lol. Drake cooked Kendrick and you guys will soon admit it. Watch out," another fan said.

There's no denying that Tatum is one of the most prominent players in the league today but one can never go wrong with getting the energy going with an energetic rap song before a pivotal postseason game.

Jayson Tatum got brought out by Drake during a concert in Cambridge

Back on July 12, 2023, the Toronto rapper had one of his shows at Boston's TD Garden. With how packed the audience was, it was only right that he brought out the city's star, Jayson Tatum, as per an X post by the Celtics' social media team.

"I got my brother Jayson Tatum with me," Drake said.

During the concert, the five-time NBA All-Star showed up when Drake played his "Look What You've Done" song and was met with immense applause from the crowd.

As Tatum's stardom continues to rise and his reputation in the league remains impressive, rolling with one of the most popular rappers today at his concert is certainly indicative of how far his popularity has come.