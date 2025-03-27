“Damn is Cam Reddish done?” - Lakers fans react as Rob Pelinka opts to cut journeyman vet in Jordan Goodwin’s favor 

In the final stretch of the regular season, the LA Lakers found themselves with a tough decision to make regarding the supporting cast. With about 10 games to go, Rob Pelinka opted to tweak the roster ahead of their playoff push.

On Thursday morning, it was revealed that Jordan Goodwin had reached his limit in the NBA on his two-way contract. This left the front office with the choice to send him back to the G-League or sign him to a standard deal. Reports recently emerged that the young guard will be remaining on the roster.

According to multiple NBA insiders, the Lakers have signed Goodwin to a standard deal. In order to make room for him, they opted to waive former lottery pick Cam Reddish.

With Goodwin becoming a bit of a fan favorite, many rushed to social media to give their thoughts on LA's latest roster move.

Countless fans were elated to see Goodwin get an NBA contract, as most felt this was a simple decision for LA.

"hell yeah, congrats to jordan he scrapped and really earned that contract," one fan said.

"I'm so happy for him, he plays hard every game." Another fan said.

"Such a smart move that it’s a no brainer," said one fan.

With his new deal, Goodwin will now be eligible to suit up in the playoffs for LA. In the 19 games he's appeared in this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has long been a fan of Jordan Goodwin

Jordan Goodwin has had to scratch and claw for opportunities in the NBA, and his hard work has paid off. Now with a standard contract, he'll be able to aid the Lakers as they attempt to contend in the Western Conference.

One thing that Goodwin has had going for him is head coach JJ Redick has been a big supporter of his game. After just a few weeks of being with the team, he envisioned him being in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

"To get Goody, who, you know, we kind of foresee just being a part of the rotation, and obviously we have to manage his games Trey as well," Redick said. "But those guys are just professionals."

"To have them both with experience and both having been in the league now for a couple years longer than that, but they know how to play and they can they can contribute to winning.”

Prior to landing this deal with the Lakers, Goodwin has bounced around the league. Since 2021, he's had stints with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. Now with LA, he'll look to provide defense and floor spacing in a complementary role.

