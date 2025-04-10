"Damn Dirk I wasn't familiar with your game": Fans buzz as Dirk Nowitzki and Taylor Rooks filmed doing Ja Morant’s gun and grenade celly

Dirk Nowitzki attended the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday. The legendary German came to support his former team and close friend, Luka Doncic, who had an explosive first quarter with the Lakers. The home team's camera crew spotted Nowitzki enjoying the action with reporter Taylor Rooks.

During a lull in the action, the two had a blast mimicking Ja Morant’s gun and grenade celebrations. Nowitzki and Rooks even took a selfie to capture the moment.

Fans promptly reacted to the scene:

“Damn Dirk I wasn't familiar with your game”

One fan said:

“Isn’t he married? That shoulder touch told me everything I needed to know. I see you Dirk”

Another fan added:

“Taylor Brooks is for the streets”

@spirit_take continued:

“dirk doing ja’s celly might be the crossover of the year

“legend meets meme”

@Pgotbanks reacted:

“They sent that to Ja 100%”

Dirk Nowitzki and Taylor Rooks were likely aware that Morant grabbed the headlines recently for his gun celebration. G12 showed the move in early April against the Golden State Warriors and then repeated the same two nights later versus the Miami Heat. The NBA previously warned Morant before handing out a $75K penalty for the second offense.

The fine only emboldened Morant, who came up with another controversial celebration. On Tuesday, he mimicked throwing a grenade to the crowd at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to celebrate a 3-pointer.

Dirk Nowitzki attended the Mavericks-Lakers game to support Luka Doncic

In early March, Dirk Nowitzki opened up about the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. On the 41 Campus podcast, Nowitzki said that he was hurt by the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to ship his former teammate to Hollywood.

Nowitzki tweeted after the trade that he was a Mavericks fan "for life," but he had to support Doncic. On Feb. 10, the German attended his first NBA game this season by going to LA for Doncic’s debut with the Lakers. Nowitzki returned to Dallas on Wednesday to again show support for the Mavericks’ former franchise cornerstone.

Dirk Nowitzki stood farther back for Luka Doncic’s return to an arena he used to frolic in. He got a little break from the emotional atmosphere and intense action by joining Taylor Rooks’ imitation of Ja Morant’s controversial celebrations.

