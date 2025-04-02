"Damn this hits hard": Lakers fans bask in nostalgia as Luka Doncic and Pau Gasol share warm embrace under Kobe Bryant's numbers

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised for the upcoming playoff push after adding Luka Doncic in the midseason. The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Doncic has powered the Lakers to the fourth seed in the Western Conference. This new-age partnership took fans on a nostalgic trip through Lakers history when an all-time great paired with a European superstar in the late 2000s.

Ad

The nostalgic duo - in discussion - is the late Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, who won back-to-back championships with Los Angeles in the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Gasol was seen at Lakers practice and embraced fellow European Doncic. The embrace was underneath the memorial spotlight of Bryant's numbers in the Lakers practice facility.

Fans felt the nostalgia from this visual and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the video:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Damn this hits hard. Pau & Luka with Kobe's number up there," one fan commented.

"Under the Kobe 24 & 8 spotlight number as well. He would have been so happy seeing Luka in a Laker uniform," another fan posted.

"I can't even describe how happy it makes me to see this duo together #RIPKobe," one fan shared.

Ad

"The Pau hug. The #8 on the wall. The #24 on the wall. This is too much all at once," another fan said.

"Beautiful video footage thank you for sharing #LakeShow," a fan said.

"Two GOATS," another fan stated.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James hope to have similar success to Gasol and Bryant as the LA Lakers prepare for what they hope will be a deep run in this playoffs.

Ad

Luka Doncic sets new Lakers record for most 3-point makes in a month in March

Luka Doncic is already making history in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. Doncic has only been with the team since February and has already set a franchise record in March. Doncic now owns the Laker record for most 3-point makes in a single month in franchise history:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not even two months into his Lakers tenure, Doncic is already breaking records. He also became the youngest Laker to average 30+ points per game in a month since the late Purple and Gold icon Kobe Bryant. The Slovenian had a record-breaking March in what realistically was his first whole month with the LA organization.

With the playoffs soon to come at the end of April, Luka Doncic will look to keep his hot streak going as the Lakers pursue their 18th championship as a franchise, which would tie them with the Boston Celtics for most all-time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback