"Damn, I ain't got them yet!": Jayson Tatum takes to Instagram to show Jaylen Brown getting his hands on an exclusive pair of JT1s

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the superstars that have been carrying the Boston Celtics over the last four years. Tatum, though, is the one with a sneaker lineup courtesy of Air Jordan.

Brown, however, had the “Pure Money” colorway that even his teammate doesn’t own yet. “JT” quickly reacted on IG:

“Damn I ain’t got them yet!!”

Jayson Tatum reacted to Jaylen Brown's IG post of getting the JT1 "Pure Money."

Nike already announced that the new colorway will be released in the fall this year with a $120 price tag. Apparently, some, including Jaylen Brown, have already grabbed a pair. Hilariously, Jayson Tatum hasn’t gotten his hands on one.

The JT1 was released in April 2023. “Zoo” and “Pink Lemonade” have been out for months already. Sneaker fans are still waiting for the “Denim,” “Cool Grey,” “Wave Runner” and the “Pure Money.”

For Brown, getting the colorway is an exclamation point to the extension he received from the Boston Celtics. “JB” recently penned a massive five-year $288 million deal. He will get roughly $49.7 million next season and a staggering $65.6 million during the 2028-29 season.

Jayson Tatum, after their stinging loss to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, told the media re-signing Brown was crucial. Despite glaring limitations in the past two playoffs, the Celtics took their chance on the two-time All-Star.

With Jaylen Brown set for at least another five-year stay in Boston, the Celtics will almost assuredly give Tatum his money at the right time. “JT” signed a five-year $163 million contract with the team that drafted him in 2020. He will be earning $32.6 million next season. Tatum’s deal includes a player option heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Jaylen Brown can’t wait for another opportunity with Jayson Tatum to give the Boston Celtics banner 18

The Boston Celtics have been to the four Eastern Conference Finals appearances in four of the last six years. Behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they’ve become perennial title contenders. They have just fallen painfully short, particularly in the last two years.

The Celtics were minutes away from taking a 3-1 lead against the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in 2022. They also had all the momentum in the world in coming back from a 3-0 deficit to the Miami Heat this year before Tatum sprained his ankle.

While both superstars have received their fair and even unfair share of criticism, not many duos can show half of what they’ve accomplished. Brown and Tatum are yet to enter the peak of their careers.

The Celtics aren’t quitting on them and “JB” will be happy to win one with “JT:”

"It would mean the world. Why? Because of all the work. The heartbreak and losses … You don’t wanna win with new people. You want to win with the people that was with you from Day 1, the one that was sitting with you at the table when you were skinny, with no food or was hungry.”

