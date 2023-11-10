"Damn mama": PJ Washington dotes on wife Alisah Chanel's breathtaking pic with $193,400 Mercedes Maybach

Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington was in awe of wife Alisah Chanel's latest post on Instagram. The internet personality shared a picture of her all decked in black and posing with the new Mercedes Maybach, which is garnering the attention of car connoisseurs.

Washington, for one, was impressed by the ravishing picture, and the compliment followed soon enough. The Hornets big man commented on the post with a crisp statement:

"Damn Mama"

You can view Washington's comment along with a string of other similar thoughts below:

PJ Washington was amazed by the picture of his wife with the new Mercedes Maybach (@alishachanel/Instagram)

The Maybach has been the cynosure of all eyes in the recent past. Priced at $193,400, the car is the latest from the brand and is widely regarded as the plushest Mercedes ever.

As to why the car is wildly expensive, much of the price reflects the level of sophistication and workmanship that goes into the crafting of the vehicle. The luxury features and refinement further add to the x-factor, and endorsing that was Alisah with quite the swagger and oomph.

Alisah has risen the ranks to become one of the more popular social media stars in the United States, and her Instagram account boasts 536,000 followers. She and Washington tied the knot earlier this year. The latter was previously linked to Britanny Renner.

PJ Washington will be with the Charlotte Hornets for the foreseeable future

This offseason saw PJ Washington ink a three-year, $48 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

The deal came after the franchise extended an $8.5 million qualifying offer to the forward/center on June 28 to make him a restricted free agent this summer. He was selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and has since been an impact addition to the team.

In 73 games last season, Washington averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks. He shot 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from the 3-point line.

With LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward in the ranks, Charlotte bringing the 25-year-old back was a no-brainer. With the No.2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller, the Hornets have some serious potential and only time will tell how they will fare this season. They're 2-5 and 14th in the East this season.