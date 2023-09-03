'Damn, you're a pretty man!': Charles Barkley once confessed having a Tom Brady crush in hilarious fashion

Charles Barkley is known for his hilarious sense of humor. The former NBA All-Star continuously finds ways to make viewers laugh, sometimes without meaning to. Barkley had one of his funnier moments during a 2019 appearance on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' talk show.

During the episode, Barkley noted how Tom Brady 'was a pretty man,' saying how he was turning his head away before talking to the NFL star.

"I look him in the eyes," Barkley said. "And I said, damn, you're a pretty man. That's what I said to myself. And I got so embarrassed, I started turning my head to talk to him...I see why he scored all them touchdowns, because the defense is looking in his eyes, and they get mesmerized."

Barkley's comments were clearly in jest. The former Phoenix Suns star has a way of describing things that is enjoyable and entertaining.

Skip Bayless invited Charles Barkley to work on undisputed

Throughout his on-air career, Charles Barkley has humorously discussed members of the media that he dislikes, with Skip Bayless sitting at the top of that list. On multiple occasions, Barkley has shown a genuine disdain for the Fox Sports anchor, and while he's being serious, you can't help but laugh.

However, following Shannon Sharpe's decision to leave Undisputed, Bayless publicly offered Barkley the opportunity to join the show as an anchor. Yet, the offer likely wasn't genuine but rather an escalation of the war of words between the two.

"I wouldn't even have to try," Bayless said. "So please, please, please, Charles, come be this damn idiot's debate partner. Please let me annihilate you on a daily basis. Let me make barbecue chicken out of you."

Barkley isn't as mild-mannered as Sharpe, and the debates between himself and Bayless would likely turn personal very quickly. For all of Barkley's humor and wit, he is also a fierce competitor with an edginess to his demeanor.

Charles Barkley once threatened to kill Skip Bayless

In another display of Charles Barkley's serious humor, he once offered to kill Skip Bayless live on national television.

"If I get a disease and I'm gonna die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I kill him live on national television."

"Only if I know I'm going to die, I don't wanna be in prison."

Barkley has a way of being serious while being funny. As such, there's no telling whether he really believes Tom Brady is a 'pretty man' with 'great eyes,' or whether he was joking around for the television cameras. That's how Barkley likes it, though. You laugh, but you're just not quite sure.

