'Damn they traded Filip with an F': Patrick Beverley takes shots at Clippers after Filip Petrusev's inclusion in James Harden's blockbuster trade

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley just took a shot at his former team, the LA Clippers, following the James Harden trade. Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev were sent by Philly to LA for Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and multiple draft picks. Beverley, who said he was very excited to be Harden’s teammate, never got to play with the “Beard.” He did get to see Petrusev in action as a former teammate with the 76ers.

Beverley refused to troll Harden but did so with the Serbian big man and the Clippers. Here’s his Twitter/X reaction to the trade:

“Damn they traded Filip with a F.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Getting Filip Petrusev might have gotten the Clippers a trade grade below F if it had just been the former Gonzaga standout who was acquired. The Serbian was drafted 50th in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers but remained in Europe. It wasn’t until this year that he played for the team.

Petrusev, though, isn’t who the LA Clippers were after. They couldn’t resist the potential of adding to a lineup that has Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. For good measure, coach Ty Lue also got another solid player in PJ Tucker.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the 76ers will move on without Harden. They’ve been playing quite well with new coach Nick Nurse manning the sidelines. Tyrese Maxey has looked like an All-Star early in the season. Losing the former MVP and reigning assist champ, however, will need getting used to.

Some of Patrick Beverley’s former LA Clippers teammates may get back at him if the new-look 76ers stumble again. “Pat Bev” might have overdone it by trolling a team that now has a superstar four-man core.

Patrick Beverley might still end up getting traded after the 76ers moved on from James Harden

Patrick Beverley signed a one-year $3.2 million deal to play with Joel Embiid and James Harden. Nick Nurse is playing him just 17.0 minutes per game, the lowest in his career. With Harden completely off the books, the keys of the offense will be given to Tyrese Maxey.

De’Anthony Melton will most certainly become a bonafide starter alongside Maxey. Philly is 41-20 since acquiring him. His two-way impact on the team is arguably second only to that of Embiid.

Beverley has value with his defense, hustle and veteran leadership. The Harden trade, however, has given Daryl Morey more ammunition to build a better roster around the reigning MVP. “Pat Bev” can’t be traded until after Dec. 15, 2023. If Morey sees a better way to retool, he may choose another deal that could include Beverley.

In Nurse’s time with the Toronto Raptors, he loved rangy forwards who can switch across the floor. Nic Batum, Robert Covington, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. give him that choice. Patrick Beverley might not make it past the trade deadline.