"Damn you trim": Rob Dillingham's girlfriend's latest IG post leaves Timberwolves 8th pick in awe

Rob Dillingham's dream of playing basketball at the highest level has come to full fruition. The San Antonio Spurs selected him at No. 8 on Wednesday but traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. While he has his eyes set on his first year in the league, it seems like he is unable to take his eyes off of his girlfriend Ramiyah Marie Guerra.

Earlier Sunday, Dillingham's girlfriend posted a series of pictures on Instagram. She was in a sleeveless gown in a few pictures and in jeans and a hoodie in a few others.

"Lover girl," Guerra wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the pictures, Rob Dillingham posted a series of comments on her post.

"Damn you trim," he wrote.

"Pretty girl," he posted.

"My twin," he wrote.

Rob Dillingham, a Kentucky product, was traded to the Timberwolves by the Spurs in exchange for a 2030 protected first-round pick swap and an unprotected first-round pick in 2031. The Timberwolves are already a young team with great depth. Adding Dillingham is only going to make them better in the next few seasons.

Rob Dillingham wants to compete against LeBron James

Who wouldn't want to compete against LeBron James in the NBA? The King has dominated the league for almost two decades and despite approaching 40 years of age, the LA Lakers superstar is still one of the best in the league.

Rob Dillingham has a similar desire. The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie wants to compete against arguably the greatest player of all time. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, he said that he wants to compete against James when he gets on the NBA court.

“I don’t really pick out specific players, but if I had to choose anyone, it probably would be LeBron," Dillingham said. "'Cause it’s LeBron. He’s been playing in the league for so long. We watched him since we were little kids, so. You wouldn’t even think you’d be playing against LeBron someday, so, definitely seeing LeBron and playing against him.”

Defending LeBron James is not an easy task, especially for a rookie player. From beating the most suffocating defense to bulldozing his defender, James is capable of giving rookies their “welcome to the NBA moment.” When Dillingham was asked about his strategy to defend James, he said that he would try his “hardest.”

Rob Dillingham added that his game is similar to Kyrie Irving's game and he wants to develop his game on those same lines.